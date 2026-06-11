Three school students killed after speeding car hits them in TN's Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR: Three school students, all aged 12 years, were killed when a speeding car hit them while they were returning from school on Thursday evening near Mannargudi.

The deceased were identified as M Yogeswaran, M Rachith and R Rajamurali, all from Karakkottai village of Tiruvarur district.

According to sources, the three students who were studying at the Government Higher Secondary School at Karakottai were walking towards their houses after school hours on Thursday evening.

When they were walking past their school on the Thanjavur-Mannargudi road, a speeding car proceeding from Thanjavur to Mannargudi hit the trio. In the accident, Yogeswaran died on the spot.

Grievously injured, Rachith and Rajamurali were rushed to the Mannargudi Government hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.

Meanwhile, the Vaduvur police registered a case and arrested K Ulaganathan (51) of Koothanallur, the driver of the car.

According to preliminary inquiries, Ulaganathan was under the influence of alcohol, police sources said. Further investigations are on.