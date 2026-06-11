TN CM Vijay urges action to end child labour, promote education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday urged collective action to eradicate child labour and help children reclaim their future through education.

The state government's primary objective, he said, is to create a prosperous future by ensuring that children are not engaged in labour, protecting their rights, providing them with quality education, and enabling them to enjoy a happy childhood.

To achieve this goal, the government is implementing various proactive schemes aimed at eradicating child labour.

"Society and parents should realise that any income earned through child labour is negligible compared with the long-term benefits of education for both families and the nation," the CM said in a statement on the eve of World Day Against Child Labour.

"Let us support the initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government to completely eradicate child labour and make the state child labour-free. Let us dismantle the system of child labour and transform the lives of children through education," he added.