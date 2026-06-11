Won’t support delimitation bill, no compromise on state rights: DMK

CHENNAI: With the Opposition fragmented and the DMK’s recent exit from the INDIA bloc raising fresh questions about the party’s political position, all eyes are now on whether the Dravidian major would extend support if the centre reintroduces the delimitation bill (Constitution amendment bill) that seeks to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.

The centre is learnt to be considering reintroducing the bill, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, with certain modifications, nearly two months after its first attempt was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April.

Although the modifications were not clear, there are speculations that the ruling BJP at the centre would seek the support of the DMK, after it exited the INDIA bloc, and the TMC, which is facing a rebellion within the party in West Bengal.

But the DMK has moved quickly to quell any such speculation. Party deputy general secretary and MP A Raja told TNIE that the party remains “in principle against the delimitation bill in its present format” and would continue to fight for state rights. “Our demands remain the same and we have to see how they bring in a new bill,” Raja said.

A senior DMK leader also made clear that the party’s walk-out from the INDIA bloc should not be read as a political realignment towards the BJP. “We will not align with the BJP just because we walked out of the INDIA bloc,” the leader said, adding that the party remains in touch with Opposition parties and is actively working towards forming a third front.