Worker dies in accident at illegal cracker fuse unit near Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 50-year-old woman died and four others including her son sustained severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out at an illegal cracker fuse making unit operating from a diary farm in Dhalavaipuram near Rajapalayam on Wednesday

Police identified the deceased as Savithri Ghosh (50), a migrant worker from Assam. The injured have been identified as Savithiri's son Sanjeev (23), who sustained 80 % burns, and her relative Miras (20) sustained 36 percent burns. Two locals, Kodeeswaran (37) and Azhagu Nambi (18) from Rajapalayam sustained 46 % and 41 % burns respectively.

The incident occurred in the evening at a diary farm owned by RS Ravichandran at Manjolai Colony in Dhalavaipuram. A shed inside the farm was allegedly used for manufacturing the fuse used in the fireworks industry.

Five migrant workers including the victims had been engaged in the activity for about a month. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Kodeeswaran and Azhagu Nambi arrived at the farm to carry out welding works in the shed. The sparks fell on the stored wicks, triggering a massive fire. Savithri Ghosh died on the spot.

Upon information from locals, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.The body of Savithri Ghosh was sent to the Rajapalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured were admitted at Government Hospitals . Dhalavaipuram police are investigating.