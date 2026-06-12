Aavin cuts Green Magic supply due to low procurement & mounting losses

CHENNAI: The state-owned Aavin has reduced the supply of its popular standardised Green Magic milk by nearly 60%-70% in Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, triggering shortage and forcing consumers to switch to costlier private brands.

Industry sources attributed the decline to seasonal drop in milk procurement of around 3-4 lakh litres a day during summer, coupled with mounting losses incurred by Aavin due to the heavily subsidised pricing of the product.

According to sources, Green Magic milk, which contains 4.5% fat and 8.5% solids-not-fat (SNF), accounts for nearly 7.5 lakh litres of the 14 lakh litres of milk supplied daily in Chennai.

But over the past few days, its distribution has reportedly been reduced to around 2.5 lakh litres. Aavin officials, however, maintained that the reduction is only around

10%-15% and described it as a temporary measure necessitated by lower milk procurement during summer. They said there is no decision to permanently curtail the supply of the milk variant and assured that normal distribution would resume soon. Aavin Managing Director Ajay Yadav could not be reached for comment.

Aavin sells Green Magic milk at Rs 44 per litre despite production costs averaging Rs 48-Rs 49 per litre during peak procurement seasons and rising to Rs 49-Rs 51 per litre in summer. This results in a loss of around Rs 4-Rs 5 on every litre sold. Comparable standardised milk variants sold by private dairy brands are priced between Rs 64 and Rs 68 per litre.