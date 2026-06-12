App-based doctor appointment to ease queues at govt hospitals soon: Minister K G Arunraj

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle the long queues in government hospitals, plans are under way to introduce an app-based doctor appointment system, through which, the patients will have to fix a doctor’s appointment using their Aadhaar before visiting the hospital.

Minister for Health K G Arunraj said the project will be launched on a pilot basis and will be expanded based on feedback.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, Arunraj said hospitals like the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital witness around 3,000 out-patients per day. Even for registration, the patients have to wait for 2 to 3 hours, he added.

The government is also planning to form a ‘patient experience committee’ which may meet once a week and analyse hospitals’ needs and lapses.