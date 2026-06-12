Bharathiraja laid to rest with full state honours

THENI/CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai on Wednesday, was laid to rest with full State honours at his farmhouse located at Kaat road near Periyakulam in Theni district on Thursday.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Minister R Nirmal Kumar and Theni District Collector R Vaithinathan laid wreaths and paid their last respects to the 84-year-old

Several political leaders, including Minister Vanni Arasu, former CM O Panneerselvam and former Ministers R B Udhayakumar and Sellur K Raju, also offered their condolences.

The last rites were performed by Bharathiraja’s daughter, Janani, in the presence of his wife Chandraleela. The mortal remains of filmmaker were then buried in his garden estate.

A 72-gun salute was offered as part of the state honours for the deceased filmmaker. Over 1,000 personnel were deployed for security arrangements at the venue. Earlier, his remains were brought and kept at his farmhouse on the Batlagundu Road for the public to pay their last respects.

Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the iconic director, including lyricist Vairamuthu, directors Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Ameer, Vetrimaaran, R K Selvamani, Perarasu and Mari Selvaraj, actors Vadivelu, Nizhalgal Ravi and Samuthirakani and Thamu.

PM, BJP chief mourn director’s demise

PM Narendra Modi & BJP national president Nitin Nabin mourned the demise of the veteran film director. “Bharathiraja was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema,” the PM said. Nabin said the filmmaker transformed storytelling by bringing rural life and human emotions to forefront.