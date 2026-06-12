CB-CID to probe firing on Tenkasi farmer

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered a CB-CID probe into an incident in which police sub inspector E Esakkiraja allegedly shot farmer P Manikandan in his legs at close range during a toddy tapping probe at Alangulam in Tenkasi on April 7. Further, the court directed the state government to pay within three weeks Rs 2 lakh interim compensation to the victim to meet his medical expenses.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the directions while hearing a petition filed by Manikandan’s father Perumal. Further, the judge suggested to the state government to consider if toddy should continue to remain prohibited or be permitted under a regulated licensing framework.

The judge, however, clarified that he was aware that it was a matter of policy falling within the domain of the government and that the observation did not intend to express any opinion on the desirability of either course.

Justice Pugalendhi gave the directions after the Tenkasi sub collector submitted an inquiry report stating that there were prima facie materials for conducting criminal investigation regarding the manner in which the firing was made by Esakkiraja. The judge opined that there is police excess in this case but refrained from making any other adverse observations in order not to affect the course of the investigation.