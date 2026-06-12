CBI resumes probe in Karur stampede case

KARUR: After a three-month break, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday resumed its investigation into the circumstances that resulted in a stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay’s rally at Velusamypuram on September 27, 2025 that left 41 people dead and more than a 100 injured.

The investigation was put on hold in the first week of March 2026, following the announcement of Assembly elections. However, two CBI officers, including Inspector Manivannan, continued to work on the case over the past three months.

Recently, the CBI issued summons to police personnel who were on security duty during the incident. On Thursday, 10 police personnel, including Vengamedu Inspector Syed Ali and Karur Town Sub-Inspector P. Ramesh, appeared before the CBI Inspector Manivannan at the Circuit House.