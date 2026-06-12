CM Vijay’s Niti push: SSA dues and youth skill plan

CM opposes NEET, seeks 2nd AIIMS in Kovai

The CM said Tamil Nadu fully supports the nation’s aspirations and firmly believes that a developed India can be built only through empowered states, cooperative federalism, and inclusive development. He also added that states that have demonstrated fiscal responsibility, social progress, and population stabilisation should be adequately supported.

Proposing a comprehensive Poverty-Free Tamil Nadu Mission to identify vulnerable families and ensure the convergence of all welfare schemes for sustainable livelihood opportunities, the CM sought financial assistance from the centre to realise the dream of an affordable house for all.

Reiterating the state’s opposition to NEET, the CM said it should be permitted to fill seats under state quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based solely on Class 12 marks.

He demanded sanctioning of a second AIIMS to be built in Coimbatore, declaring Thirukkural as national literature, ensuring protection to Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay and securing the release of jailed fishermen in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In the railway sector, the CM also urged the centre to sanction the five projects.

He also pressed for enhanced support for permanent flood mitigation infrastructure in coastal cities, comprehensive disaster management mission alongside climate-resilient infrastructure, central assistance of Rs 2,283.40 crore for the Hogenakkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme, and permission for employment generation under VB-G RAM-G for the State Government Rural Housing Schemes.

The CM met the PM on the sidelines of the event.