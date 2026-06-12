Crime file: Thief holds kids at knifepoint in Avadi, flees with iPhone

Burglar robs kids at knifepoint, arrested

Chennai: A 28-year-old man was arrested within hours of committing burglary at a house by holding two kids at knifepoint, at Sri Sai Sakthi Nagar in Bangarampettai, Avadi, on Thursday. According to the police, the siblings were alone at home because their parents had stepped out. The accused allegedly broke into the house and was searching the cupboards for valuables when he allegedly made noise, waking the 14-year-old boy, who then woke his brother.

Police said the accused threatened the siblings with a knife and demanded jewellery. When the brothers told him that no jewellery was kept at home, he took an iPhone 17 Pro belonging to the 17-year-old and fled the scene. Based on a complaint lodged by the children’s mother, Anandhi (40), Tank Factory police launched an investigation. The accused, identified as Haribabu (28) of Muthapudupettai, was arrested within three hours. Police said Haribabu has four theft cases pending against him.