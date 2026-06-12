Crime file: Thief holds kids at knifepoint in Avadi, flees with iPhone

Burglar robs kids at knifepoint, arrested
Chennai: A 28-year-old man was arrested within hours of committing burglary at a house by holding two kids at knifepoint, at Sri Sai Sakthi Nagar in Bangarampettai, Avadi, on Thursday. According to the police, the siblings were alone at home because their parents had stepped out. The accused allegedly broke into the house and was searching the cupboards for valuables when he allegedly made noise, waking the 14-year-old boy, who then woke his brother.
Police said the accused threatened the siblings with a knife and demanded jewellery. When the brothers told him that no jewellery was kept at home, he took an iPhone 17 Pro belonging to the 17-year-old and fled the scene. Based on a complaint lodged by the children’s mother, Anandhi (40), Tank Factory police launched an investigation. The accused, identified as Haribabu (28) of Muthapudupettai, was arrested within three hours. Police said Haribabu has four theft cases pending against him.
Truck overturns, load crushes man to death
A 52-year-old factory worker was killed and two others injured after a goods vehicle carrying construction materials overturned on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Maraimalai Nagar railway station on Wednesday morning, dumping the load onto pedestrians waiting to cross the road.
The deceased, Vaithiyalingam, a resident of Thirukazhukundram, had just completed his night shift at a factory in Maraimalai Nagar and was waiting to cross over to the railway station when the accident occurred, police said.
The vehicle travelling towards Tiruchy was carrying blue metal and lost control at a junction opposite the railway station and overturned. According to the police, three people were trapped beneath a large pile of the blue metal.
Vaithilingam died on the spot while the other two were pulled out and admitted to a private hospital in Potheri; their condition is stable. The body was sent to Chengalpattu GH for postmortem.