Dharmapuri tribal school in dire straits as rats roam free in noon-meal kitchen

DHARMAPURI: A panchayat union primary school (PUPS) in Karapadi village in Harur block of the district does not have basic amenities. The anganwadi in the village, too, is not operational. The village has about 50 tribal families, and 14 students are studying in the PUPS. The school has a headmaster and a teacher.

When TNIE visited, it was found that the school lacks basic amenities such as water supply, forcing students to bring a bottle of water from home. They often urinate in open spaces. While the school has a power connection, there are also no ceiling fans in classrooms.

Adding to this, the noon meal kitchen and store room were not maintained well. Rats were seen allegedly eating an egg in the store room, and rat faeces were also spotted in the room and on utensils used to store dry rations.

School teacher C Kumaresan said, "Many times, we reported officials to provide drinking water and toilet water supply, but in vain. Many months ago, the school headmaster, Thirumal, arranged for a pedestal fan. Anganwadi food will be provided in the morning, and sometimes, a few children have their lunch as part of the noon meal programme." He added that the headmaster went on casual leave on Thursday.