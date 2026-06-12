DMK review panel blames factionalism and non-cooperative allies for poll rout

CHENNAI: The constituency-wise review committees, constituted by DMK president M K Stalin to analyse the party’s defeat in the Assembly election, began submitting their reports to the party leadership on Wednesday.

The panels pointed to factionalism at the constituency level, resentment against the regional satraps and non-cooperation of alliance parties on the ground, among other issues as reasons behind the rout, sources privy to the reports told TNIE. The submissions will continue till Friday.

A recurring grievance recorded across constituencies was the conduct of the DMK’s allies during the campaign. “Party workers were frustrated with the allies, who did not cooperate with the DMK cadre on the ground. This issue came up repeatedly during the review meetings,” a senior committee member said.

The reports have also documented how rebellion within the party at the constituency level ended up aiding the opposition camp. Several functionaries who were denied posts or sidelined worked against the party’s candidates, and some had even crossed over to the TVK, the committee member added.

The review committee also stumbled upon numerous complaints against regional satraps in several districts, with the Chennai and Madurai regions accounting for the bulk of them, another committee member told TNIE.

One panel member who toured constituencies in Chennai said that the exercise was emotionally draining, with cadre waiting late into the night to depose before the panels. “At one constituency, we finished the review late at night and more than 100 workers and functionaries were still waiting outside.