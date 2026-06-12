Drunk driver held for fatally hitting three schoolboys in TN's Mannargudi

TIRUVARUR: Three students, all aged 12 years, who were walking back home from school were killed after being hit from behind by a car, driven allegedly by a drunk man, near Mannargudi on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as M Yogeswaran, M Rachith and R Rajamurali, all residents of Karakkottai village. While Yogeswaran died on the spot, Rachith and Rajamurali were pronounced dead at Mannargudi GH.

After mowing down the schoolboys, the car heading to Mannargudi from Thanjavur overturned. The driver of the car, K Ulaganathan (51), who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, was arrested.

Police said Yogeswaran and Rachith were studying in class VI and Rajamurali in class VII at the Government Higher Secondary School at Karakottai.

CM C Joseph Vijay announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of the students. He also announced Rs 50,000 to an injured student who was being treated at the hospital.