Katpadi RPF saves 46-year-old man from suicide attempt on track

VELLORE: A routine railway track maintenance work turned out to be a lifesaver for P Ramachandran of Dharapadavedu on Thursday. Thanks to the timely intervention of the Katpadi Railway Police Force (RPF) officials, the 46-year-old man, who attempted to die by suicide on the railway track, was rescued and brought to safety.

According to sources, senior section engineer (Permanent Way) S Vijay Kumar was returning after track maintenance work near Latteri around 2.40 am, when he noticed a man lying on the track with his head placed on the rail. Suspecting a suicide bid, Vijay Kumar immediately alerted the Katpadi station officials.

Upon receiving information, PR Murali, assistant sub-inspector of Katpadi RPF, verified the exact location and alerted the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) cabin, responsible for signalling the trains. He requested that the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (13351) be stopped by informing the loco pilot, thereby preventing a possible run-over.

Following this, Murali along with head constable M Shanmugam rushed to the spot near Katpadi station, rescued Ramachandran from the track and brought him to safety. Thereafter, they allowed the train to continue its journey, sources said, adding that Ramachandran was later taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for treatment.

Based on an initial investigation, Katpadi RPF confirmed that the incident was a suicide attempt and said Ramachandran was mentally disturbed due to some family issues. "He was provided preliminary medical assistance and counselling, and arrangements were made for his further psychiatric evaluation at Adukkamparai hospital," Murali said.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Contact Tamil Nadu’s health helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-2464 0050)