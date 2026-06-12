Madras HC asks PWD panel to finish inquiry into tender irregularities in 8 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a committee constituted by the chief engineer of public works department, Chennai region, to complete the inquiry into alleged irregularities in awarding tenders for government infrastructure projects within eight weeks.

The direction was issued by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan while disposing of a petition filed by D Veerappan of Villupuram. “The committee shall complete the probe within eight weeks and submit a report to the second respondent (DVAC).

On receipt of the report, the DVAC shall take appropriate action in accordance with the law if any offence is made out against any official,” the judge said in the recent order.

The petitioner had alleged that irregularities were committed in awarding tenders for certain infrastructure projects by selecting only two firms and keeping away other bidders.

He said he had submitted representations to the DVAC and other authorities on August 28, 2025, for taking proper action on the issue but nothing was done.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the complaints were forwarded to the engineer-in-chief and Chennai region’s chief engineer by the DVAC. After receiving the complaints, the chief engineer constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry and a detailed report will be submitted after the inquiry is completed, he said.