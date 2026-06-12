Madras HC tells TVK govt to take steps to eradicate caste from people’s mind

MADURAI: Observing that the results of the recent assembly election in TN have shown that people can indeed be convinced to vote without considering the caste or community of the candidates and a government has been formed by largely nullifying caste factor, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court urged the TVK government to take the initiative and responsibility to eradicate caste from the minds of the people.

Noting that nearly 59 honour killings were reported in the state over the past 10 years, Justice B Pugalendhi said, "The state can claim 'true change' only when the mindset of people is also changed." He made the observations while granting bail to a suspended sub inspector of police, K Saravanan, who is one of the accused in the case pertaining to the alleged honour killing of techie Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli.

According to the prosecution, Saravanan's daughter was in a relationship with Kavin. Due to this, Saravanan's son Surjith allegedly hacked him to death on July 27, 2025. Based on a complaint lodged by Kavin's mother Tamil Selvi, a case was registered against Surjith, Saravanan and his wife Krishnakumari on charges that they conspired together and orchestrated the murder. Surjith's cousin K Jayapal was also booked for helping them in destroying the evidence.