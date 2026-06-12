Mastermind in 'Jananayagan' movie leak case held

CHENNAI: The state Cyber Crime Wing has arrested the alleged mastermind behind the leak and online circulation of the unreleased Tamil film Jananayagan, starring Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

With the latest arrest the number of people nabbed in connection with the case rose to 19. The police did not reveal the name of the suspect.

The case was registered on April 11 based on a complaint from the film’s production house regarding the unauthorised access, copying and dissemination of confidential footage.

The key suspect, who had been on the run for a considerable period, was arrested on June 10.