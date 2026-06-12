NCSC can’t adjudicate on land titles: Murasoli Trust

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) does not have the powers to adjudicate on land titles and the complaint of occupying Panchami land is politically motivated, argued the Murasoli Trust before the Madras High Court.

The submission was made by senior counsel P Wilson, representing the trust, before the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan when an appeal against a single judge’s order permitting the NCSC to inquire into the complaint of occupation of Panchami land by the trust in Kodambakkam came up for hearing on Thursday.

He said the NCSC is attempting to adjudicate on the land title even though it lacked the powers to decide on the rights of properties.

He said the complainant before the NCSC, R Srinivasan, is a functionary of a political party (BJP) and has moved the complaint with the motive of “politically tarnishing the image of the trust”.