New norm stipulates 1 PET for 700 TN govt schoolkids, draws flak

CHENNAI: The school education department has set off the alarm bells by operationalising a controversial staffing norm that effectively provides just one Physical Education Teacher (PET) for up to 700 students in government high and higher secondary schools.

Though the G.O. creating PET posts was issued on March 12 this year, it remained largely out of public view. The order has now been circulated to chief educational officers across districts for taking action.

Under the earlier rules, a school became eligible for getting a PET once enrolment in Classes 6 to 10 crossed 250 students, with additional posts sanctioned for every additional 300 students thereafter.

On the upside, the latest order creates 1,328 PET and 297 Physical Education Director Grade-II posts. According to the G.O., the state has 2,864 government and municipal high schools and 2,913 higher secondary schools, taking the total number of schools to 5,777. Yet, the state currently has only 4,571 PET posts, 93 Physical Education Director Grade-II posts and 406 Physical Education Director Grade-I posts.

The department has calculated that 4,964 schools with a strength of up to 700 students require only one PET each. Among larger schools, 17 high schools with more than 700 students would be eligible for two PET posts.