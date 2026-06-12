No longer part of DMK alliance, will support all democratic forces: CPI

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) is no longer part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, state secretary M Veerapandian announced on Thursday.

He said the prevailing political circumstances are not conducive to the party remaining in the alliance. Talking to reporters at the party office in Coimbatore, he said the decision was taken at the recent executive committee meeting.

Responding to a question on whether the CPI extended support to the TVK-led government at the behest of DMK president MK Stalin, Veerapandian said the decision was entirely the CPI’s own.

“He (Stalin) did not interfere in the internal affairs of our party or force us to support TVK. We do not know why the DMK president made such a statement,” he said.

Explaining the party’s stand, Veerapandian said the people had given TVK a mandate to form the government. In light of that verdict, the CPI decided to extend outside support to ensure that Tamil Nadu was not placed under President’s Rule or forced into another election.

“The CPI will always be part of democratic forces. The DMK, AIADMK, and TVK are all democratic forces, and we do not view them as our enemies. Our ideological enemies are BJP and RSS,” he added.