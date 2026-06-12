Quary crisis in Tamil Nadu: Demand outstrips permitted supply by 4 lakh units daily

CHENNAI: Defending industry practices, representatives of stone quarry and crusher units operating across the state during a stakeholder meeting chaired by Minister for Natural Resources T K Prabhu in Chennai on Thursday blamed the previous governments’ “silence” to the “massive” mismatch between the demand and permitted supply of construction aggregates as the “root cause” of the violations in quarrying activities in Tamil Nadu.

According to the operators, the state’s daily requirement of construction aggregates is around 5.25 lakh units while the government’s permitted quarry production capacity is a mere 1.2 lakh units. Construction aggregates include crushed stone, M-Sand, P-Sand, gravel, rough stone and other related materials.

“The closure of 27 sand quarries in November 2023 led to a sharp rise in demand for M-Sand. While the government expected quarries to supply the materials required for construction and infrastructure projects, it failed to revise mining rules or increase production limits in line with market demand. Without regulatory violations, the price of M-Sand could surge from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per unit,” a quarry operator said.

Addressing allegations that quarry operators extracted minerals beyond defined limits, a participant in the meeting said, “The previous governments -- both the AIADMK and the DMK – permitted these practices to keep the prices of materials low. Any strict curbs on quarry operations would severely affect ongoing projects undertaken by private developers, the public works department, state highways, NHAI and others.”