Sexual assault case: Udhayanidhi & EPS want TVK MLA ousted from post

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday demanded the immediate removal of TVK’s Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan from post and the party for allegedly backing functionaries accused of sexual assault.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi alleged that a woman, said to be a fan of Vijay, was taken in a car by two functionaries close to Saravanan under the pretext of securing her a job and was sexually assaulted.

The victim has alleged that Saravanan subsequently tried to broker a compromise by promising to secure her a job through minister N Anand, he said.

He claimed that the woman had alleged that another woman had also been victimised and that “higher-ups” in the TVK were aware of the incident.

Questioning CM Vijay’s commitment to women’s safety, Udhayanidhi said, “When men from his own party commit such an act, he takes action against the victim.”

Similarly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, asked whether the CM would ensure the MLA’s arrest if allegations are proved right.

CB-CID probe sought

Thoothukudi: Kin of one of the accused in Srivaikuntam case has petitioned SP seeking a CB-CID probe. Balasubramanian’s wife, Muthu Priya, claimed he was arrested without a proper inquiry and alleged the complainant had filed a false case to extort money