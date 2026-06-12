Teach ‘enemies’ a lesson in bypolls, Palaniswami tells supporters

CHENNAI: Terming AIADMK the asset of the cadre, the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the supporters to teach the “enemies” a lesson in the upcoming by-election to the seats vacated by the four party MLAs who later joined the TVK.

He also asked the cadre to begin grassroots work immediately for the by-election. “You must safeguard what is yours. This is neither a family-run nor a cinema-based party. I request you to demonstrate to the public that the AIADMK is a party that works for the welfare of the people,” he added.

Palaniswami said this while addressing the party cadre and functionaries at his residence in Chengalpattu.

His remark assumes significance as many a cadre has switched over to the rival camps in the past few weeks. He said the cadre are the strength of the AIADMK and in the election they worked hard for the victory of the party candidates.

Meanwhile, responding to reporters about social media suggestions that the AMMK should merge with the AIADMK, the AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said his party has been functioning separately for the past nine years, and till now, it has been an ally of the AIADMK. The functionaries and cadre did not convey any plan to merge with the AIADMK, he added.