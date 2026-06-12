TN milk producers association urges govt to revise procurement price, cites rising input cost

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association has urged the state government to announce a substantial revision in milk procurement prices during the upcoming Assembly session, stating that dairy farmers are under severe financial pressure due to rising input costs and stagnant procurement rates.

The demand was among the key resolutions passed at the association’s state executive committee meeting held in Salem on Thursday, where members discussed long-pending issues faced by dairy farmers supplying milk to Aavin and the need for immediate policy support to sustain the sector.

The association highlighted that milk producers are struggling due to increasing expenditure on cattle feed, fodder, labour, veterinary care and maintenance, while procurement prices have remained unchanged, leading to financial distress among small and marginal farmers. They also pointed out that neighbouring states have periodically revised milk prices, whereas TN producers continue to demand similar revisions.

The association has sought an increase in procurement price from Rs 38 to Rs 44 per litre for cow’s milk and from Rs 47 to Rs 60 per litre for buffalo milk.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, association president R Rajendran said, “The procurement price of milk has remained unchanged for a long time despite rising input costs, and farmers are finding it extremely difficult to sustain dairy production under current rates, which is why we are demanding an immediate revision.”

He added that the demand has been consistently raised over the years with successive governments. Apart from the price revision, the association also called for strengthening the cooperative dairy system, introducing subsidised livestock insurance for animals supplying milk to Aavin, and addressing financial challenges faced by milk societies. ENS