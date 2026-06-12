Two days after 19-year-old found dead in Thoothukudi, brother & mom held for murder

THOOTHUKUDI: The brother and mother of a 19-year-old woman, S Abiselvi, who was suspected to have died by suicide on Tuesday, were arrested for her murder. Kayathar police said her brother, S Sivagnanam (21), strangled her to death for chatting with a man online.

Initial reports said she ende her life after being chided by her mother over her relationship with a man from Salem. However, the autopsy revealed she was strangulated.

During interrogation, Sivagnanam revealed that he checked her Instagram account and saw she sent messages to a man, despite warning her not to do so. In rage, he allegedly strangulated her with her shawl.

To conceal the murder, the mother-son duo filed a complaint of suicide. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jeganathan said none of the family members knew the identity of the man. Since the two had no affair, and the murder was not planned, there is no possibility of honour killing, he added.