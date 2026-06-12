Two schoolkids die, three hurt as car rams bike in Kallakurichi

VILLUPURAM: Two school students died and three others sustained injuries when a car collided with a motorcycle in Kallakurichi on Thursday evening. Following this, residents staged a road blockade demanding measures to prevent accidents here.

The deceased – as K Justin (16), a Class 11 student, and L Bruno (17), a Class 12 student – were from Siruthanur village. The injured, L Alan (16), A Sujith (16) and J Ajay (16) of the same village, are undergoing treatment.

The accident took place when the five students were travelling on a single motorcycle from Kedilam towards Madapattu, after school hours on Thursday evening.

“As they attempted to cross the road near Mettathur junction on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH, a car travelling from Villupuram rammed into it,” police said.

The motorcycle was completely mangled in the collision, while the front portion of the car was also damaged. “Justin and Bruno died on the spot. Alan, Sujith, and Ajay suffered serious injuries. However, the occupants of the car escaped unhurt,” police added.

CM Vijay announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the deceaseds’ families, and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured students.

Toddler dies in crash

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell from her father’s two-wheeler was run over by a car in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli on Thursday. Police launched a search for the car