Admission rate drops as poor facilities trouble century-old Melur govt school in Madurai

MADURAI: Parents of children studying in the Panchayat Union School at A. Vallalapatti in Melur complain that the institution lacked adequate classrooms and amenities including toilets, water supply and compound wall. A video of the poor conditions of the school, which was established in 1908, was widely circulated on social media.
Despite raising the issue with the panchayat officials several times, no action has been taken to address the issues, they alleged. M Malliga, whose children study at the school for the past three years, said the learning environment remains far from satisfactory. “Five years ago, three dilapidated buildings on the campus were demolished on the instructions of the Block Development Officer (BDO). However, no new classrooms were constructed since then. Even the debris from the demolished structures has not been removed and has become a breeding ground for snakes and other poisonous creatures, posing a threat to students,” she said. The poor condition of the school prompted many parents to opt for private and government-aided schools.
Another parent, N Mallaichamy, said the student strength has steadily declined over the years due to inadequate facilities. “Nearly 600 students studied here a decade ago and the school had around 15 teachers. Last year, student enrolment dropped to 200 and now it has further declined to about 150. There are only seven teachers, including six women staff members. There are no toilet facilities for female teachers, forcing them to use the nearby anganwadi centre’s toilet. Due to a shortage of classrooms, Classes I and II are conducted together in the same room. The absence of a borewell and inadequate sanitation facilities have created unhygienic conditions,” he said.
The school, established in 1908, had educated several generations of villagers, many of whom now hold respectable positions. “We have repeatedly submitted petitions seeking improvements, but authorities have paid little attention. If the situation continues, enrolment will decline further and the school may eventually face closure,” he added.
When contacted, District Educational Officer (Elementary Education) Muthupillai said the construction of school buildings falls under the jurisdiction of the Block Development Officer.
However, when TNIE reached out to officials of the Madurai West Panchayat Union and the Town Panchayat, both declined to comment on the issue. Following TNIE’s intervention, District Collector P Akash said the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken.