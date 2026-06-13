Admission rate drops as poor facilities trouble century-old Melur govt school in Madurai

Another parent, N Mallaichamy, said the student strength has steadily declined over the years due to inadequate facilities. “Nearly 600 students studied here a decade ago and the school had around 15 teachers. Last year, student enrolment dropped to 200 and now it has further declined to about 150. There are only seven teachers, including six women staff members. There are no toilet facilities for female teachers, forcing them to use the nearby anganwadi centre’s toilet. Due to a shortage of classrooms, Classes I and II are conducted together in the same room. The absence of a borewell and inadequate sanitation facilities have created unhygienic conditions,” he said.

The school, established in 1908, had educated several generations of villagers, many of whom now hold respectable positions. “We have repeatedly submitted petitions seeking improvements, but authorities have paid little attention. If the situation continues, enrolment will decline further and the school may eventually face closure,” he added.

When contacted, District Educational Officer (Elementary Education) Muthupillai said the construction of school buildings falls under the jurisdiction of the Block Development Officer.

However, when TNIE reached out to officials of the Madurai West Panchayat Union and the Town Panchayat, both declined to comment on the issue. Following TNIE’s intervention, District Collector P Akash said the matter would be examined and appropriate action taken.