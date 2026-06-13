CM Vijay announces Rs 135 crore Kuruvai special package

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a Rs 134.83-crore Kuruvai Special Package for farmers to support paddy cultivation in delta and non-delta districts. The announcement comes amid concerns over delayed southwest monsoon, low inflows into the Mettur dam, and uncertainty over water release for Kuruvai cultivation.

In a statement, the CM said inflows into the Mettur dam remain low due to the delayed southwest monsoon, with the water level standing at 79.56 feet (41.52 tmcft). The meteorological department has also forecast that rainfall during the season could be 90% of the Long Period Average due to the El Nino phenomenon, he said.

“Opening Mettur dam on the traditional date of June 12 is not possible. Consequently, the usual Kuruvai cultivation on over 5 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta is unlikely. However, cultivation is expected to be taken up on 3.55 lakh acres using filter point wells,” he said.

The CM has also promised farmers uninterrupted three-phase power supply for 18 hours a day. While farmers’ associations welcomed the package, they sought enhanced subsidies and compensation for farmers affected by the water shortage.

Meanwhile, opposition parties expressed concern over the water situation and criticised the TVK government’s handling of the situation. PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to include input subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre in the package.