‘Errors in automatic patta transfer will be sorted out’: Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Friday said the issues related to the automatic transfer of patta ownership after the registration of land documents would be resolved, and that the time required to issue pattas involving subdivision changes would be reduced to 15 days.

To expedite the issuance of pattas, community certificates and other public services delivered by the revenue department, a joint coordination meeting was held at the Ezhilagam office.

The meeting was attended by Sengottaiyan, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, Information Technology Minister R Kumar, along with secretaries and senior officials from the three departments.

Sources said the meeting focused on upgrading the registration portal and integrating revenue department records to improve service delivery and reduce delays.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said, “Applications will be taken up for scrutiny within five days and disposed of within 15 days. Applicants will also be informed of the status of their applications within two weeks,” he added.

The minister further announced that 12 mini taluks would be established in Chennai district to ensure the speedy disposal of applications and improve access to revenue services.