IIT-Madras releases ‘world’s most detailed’ 3D human brainstem atlas

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released what is being described as the world’s most detailed 3D atlas of the human brainstem at cell-level resolution, marking a significant leap in understanding one of the most critical parts of the human brain, according to a statement issued by the institute.
Developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), the atlas named ANCHOR (Atlas of Neurochemical Characterization of the Human Brainstem with 3D Reconstruction) offers an unprecedented, multi-layered view of the brainstem across different stages of human life, from prenatal development to adulthood.
The brainstem connects the brain to the spinal cord and regulates essential life functions such as breathing, heart rate, sleep, and movement. Damage to this region can have life-threatening consequences.
The ANCHOR atlas maps over 200 tiny structures within the brainstem, known as nuclei and fibre tracts. Using advanced imaging, researchers stitched together hundreds of microscopic sections of brain tissue and applied multiple chemical stains to identify different types of brain cells. This allows scientists to zoom in from a full brain view down to individual cells, something not possible before at this scale, said the institute.
Experts say the atlas could transform how neurological diseases are studied and treated. By pinpointing specific cell types affected in conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or brainstem lesions, doctors may eventually develop more precise diagnostic tools and therapies.
“This is a multimodal framework integrating MRI, histology and chemo-architecture, creating the most comprehensive brainstem maps available in digital form,” said Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to Government of India, who released the atlas during the 3rd BRICS Neuroscience Symposium held at IIT Madras recently.
Calling it a step towards decoding the “most complex creation”, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the work positions India at the forefront of global brain research. Researchers at SGBC now aim to expand this effort by mapping over 100 human brains across different ages and diseases, paving the way for future breakthroughs in neuromedicine.
The atlas has been made freely accessible online.