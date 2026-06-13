IIT-Madras releases ‘world’s most detailed’ 3D human brainstem atlas

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released what is being described as the world’s most detailed 3D atlas of the human brainstem at cell-level resolution, marking a significant leap in understanding one of the most critical parts of the human brain, according to a statement issued by the institute.

Developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), the atlas named ANCHOR (Atlas of Neurochemical Characterization of the Human Brainstem with 3D Reconstruction) offers an unprecedented, multi-layered view of the brainstem across different stages of human life, from prenatal development to adulthood.

The brainstem connects the brain to the spinal cord and regulates essential life functions such as breathing, heart rate, sleep, and movement. Damage to this region can have life-threatening consequences.

The ANCHOR atlas maps over 200 tiny structures within the brainstem, known as nuclei and fibre tracts. Using advanced imaging, researchers stitched together hundreds of microscopic sections of brain tissue and applied multiple chemical stains to identify different types of brain cells. This allows scientists to zoom in from a full brain view down to individual cells, something not possible before at this scale, said the institute.