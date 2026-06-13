Madurai: Kesampatti residents seek new building for anganwadi centre

MADURAI: Residents of Kesampatti village in Melur taluk have urged the authorities to construct a new building for the Anganwadi centre, alleging that repeated petitions submitted to various government offices have yielded no results. According to villagers, the existing Anganwadi building is dilapidated, forcing the centre to operate from a private building for the past six months.

Speaking to TNIE, villager C Jeeva said around 40 children are currently enrolled at the centre and are being accommodated in a facility with limited space.“The Anganwadi centre has been operating from a private building for the last six months. The present facility is cramped and lacks adequate space for children,” he said.

Jeeva further stated that residents had passed a resolution during a gram sabha meeting nearly a year ago, seeking demolition of the old structure and construction of a new building. Despite this, no visible progress has been made, including the preparation of estimates or obtaining administrative approvals, he alleged.

When contacted, an official from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) said the department would look into the issue and take appropriate steps.