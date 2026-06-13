Man, two grandkids die as van rams bike on Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Kaveripakkam

RANIPET: A 60-year-old man who was taking his three grandchildren to a private school on a two-wheeler died after a mini goods van collided with their vehicle on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Kaveripakkam on Friday. Two grandchildren also died.
Kaveripakkam police said the deceased were identified as Velu M, a resident of Ocheri village, Gunasri D (9), and Ashwin T (8). Another grandchild, Ajay D (7), is undergoing treatment at the GH in Walajapet.
Gunasri and Ajay are children of Velu’s son, V Dhandapani, while Ashwin is the son of his daughter, V Niramala. Police said that around 8.45am, their two-wheeler was passing the Kalikambal temple on the Chennai-Vellore stretch of the NH when a mini goods van, carrying ice cream from Chennai, hit it from behind, throwing all four occupants onto the road.
While Gunasri died on the spot, Velu and Ashwin died during treatment at the GH. Upon being alerted, police rushed to the scene, cleared the damaged vehicle, and regulated traffic. The accused driver, Jayasurya R, 28, a resident of Athirai in Tiruvannamalai, was booked and arrested the same day.