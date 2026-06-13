Man, two grandkids die as van rams bike on Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Kaveripakkam

RANIPET: A 60-year-old man who was taking his three grandchildren to a private school on a two-wheeler died after a mini goods van collided with their vehicle on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH near Kaveripakkam on Friday. Two grandchildren also died.

Kaveripakkam police said the deceased were identified as Velu M, a resident of Ocheri village, Gunasri D (9), and Ashwin T (8). Another grandchild, Ajay D (7), is undergoing treatment at the GH in Walajapet.