Mentally ill man in prison for 10 years despite acquittal; Madras HC calls for checks in all state prisons

Hearing his plea, the judges said this was the height of violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. “If the person is really suffering from a chronic mental health condition, to ensure his protection and the interest of society, he has to be placed in a mental health institute and can never be detained in a jail,” the judges observed.

They further held that Sathanantham’s detention amounted to 10 years of illegal custody and warranted payment of compensation. The judges said it would be decided after hearing the government counsel and adjourned the case to June 22.

The judges also directed the home secretary (prison-IV) and the DGP (prisons) to constitute a team with the help of the legal services authority to inspect all TN prisons to ascertain if any similarly placed persons are languishing in jail and file a report at the next hearing.

Chinnadurai’s petition revealed that after the trial was over, Sathanantham was sent to the Kilpauk Mental Health Institute, which discharged him in January 2017 by advising regular follow-up at the psychiatric department of Tiruchy Government Hospital.

In July 2024, the Mental Health Review Board, Tiruchy, had taken note of the trial court’s direction regarding his release and suggested that Sathanantham may be sent to a residential home for six months before any further decision is taken.

Stating that his brother has been living in the prison and the mental health institute since 2016 and has recovered now, Chinnadurai said he and his family members are ready to take care of him.