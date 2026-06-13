Over 100 students, their parents stage protest during admission counselling at Salem Arts College

SALEM: Nearly over 100 students and their parents staged a protest on Thursday evening on the premises of the Salem Government Arts College, where the second round of admission counselling is underway, after the management informed them that the counselling process for the day had concluded and no more candidates could be accommodated.

The students and parents said that they had been made to wait since that morning for more than nine hours, only to be told to participate in the next round of counselling. They accused the management of lacking clarity on seat availability, while college sources said it was common practice to invite more candidates than there are available seats, as not all students necessarily opt for the same courses.

The officials said that nearly 800 students were called for the second round of counselling to fill around 700 seats. By Thursday evening, as the available seats had been filled, the college administration advised the students to attend the next round of counselling, a move strongly opposed by some students and parents who demanded immediate admission. Police later arrived at the spot and held discussions with the agitating students and parents. Following assurances from the authorities and an explanation of the admission procedure, around 9 pm, the crowd dispersed.