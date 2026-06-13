Pondy CM-TN minister midnight meet triggers bypoll buzz

PUDUCHERRY: A late-night meeting between Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Tamil Nadu Minister N Anand, popularly known as Bussy Anand, on Thursday sparked intense political speculation ahead of the forthcoming Thattanchavady Assembly by-election.

Anand, widely regarded as the second-most influential figure in the Tamil Nadu government after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, visited Rangasamy at the CM’s residence late on Thursday night. The two leaders are understood to have held discussions behind closed doors, triggering speculation about possible political realignments in Puducherry.

Thattanchavady Assembly constituency is set to face a by-election following CM Rangasamy’s resignation from here after he retained the Mangalam constituency seat following a dual victory. The ruling AINRC is keen to retain the constituency and enhance its strength in the Legislative Assembly to 12 seats.

Anand, a native of Puducherry, played a crucial role in transforming Vijay’s fan movement into a political party and had earlier served as a member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly in 2006. He has long maintained close personal and political ties with Rangasamy and is often viewed as an important link between Rangasamy and Vijay. Since assuming ministerial office, Anand has seldom visited Puducherry. During an earlier visit, he offered prayers at the Angalamman Temple but did not meet Rangasamy. His latest trip to attend a wedding culminated in a midnight meeting with the CM.