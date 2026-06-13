Report sought on proposal to frame rules governing bike taxi aggregators in TN

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently sought a report from the state government on the progress made on the proposal sent for framing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing aggregators, who offer bike taxi services in Tamil Nadu, along with the timeline required for finalising the framework.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction on a PIL filed by R Naveen Kumar of Madurai, seeking the enactment of such regulations, so that two-wheelers can also be registered as transport vehicles, enabling lawful operation of bike taxi services in the state.

Kumar stated in the petition that app-based bike taxi services operated through digital aggregators such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, etc., have become an integral part of the transport ecosystem and serve as a primary source of livelihood for students and unemployed youth from economically weaker sections of the community.

However, the state government’s failure to notify a specific scheme for such use of motorcycles for hire has created a critical regulatory vacuum, affecting the life and safety of passengers as well as the rights and livelihood of bike taxi drivers, Kumar claimed.

Moreover, the above app-based aggregator platforms are being allowed to operate without any geo-restriction or penalty, while the individual drivers alone face fines, vehicle seizure, and criminal prosecution, he added.

Responding to the plea, the state transport commissioner filed a status report stating that a proposal has been sent to constitute an Expert Committee to give suggestions and frame comprehensive rules and regulations, indicating that aggregators are accountable and responsible for the operation executed by them.

Hearing this, the judges directed the state transport department to file a detailed report detailing the progress made pursuant to the said proposal and the timeline for finalising such a regulatory framework. The case was adjourned to July 6.