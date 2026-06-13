Rural students prefer colleges located closer to home than popular ones in Tiruchy city

TIRUCHY: With the expansion of higher education infrastructure, government arts and science colleges in rural areas are witnessing higher enrolment in commerce courses compared to better ranked Tiruchy city colleges. Education department officials attribute it to a growing preference among students for colleges close to their hometowns than city colleges with higher ranking.

Tiruchy district has seven government arts and science colleges, including EVR Periyar Government Arts College in the city, institutions at Srirangam and Thuvakudi in suburbs, and colleges in Musiri, Lalgudi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur in rural areas. The latter two were established in the last four years to improve access to higher education in rural areas.

College administrators attribute the trend to the expansion of higher education infrastructure in smaller towns, which has reduced the need for students to travel to Tiruchy city for undergraduate studies. K Angammal, principal of EVR Periyar Government Arts and Science College, said B.Com continues to be the institution’s most sought-after programme, but admission rate has fallen compared to previous years. “The first phase of counselling for the course was held on June 8 and 9. Usually, nearly 180 of the 240 seats are filled during the first phase itself. This year, only around 120 seats have been filled,” she said. The college has an A rating in NAAC.

According to Angammal, the pattern has also been observed in admission rate from neighbouring districts. “Earlier, we used to receive a large number of students from neighbouring districts such as Perambalur. This year, the numbers have reduced considerably, especially after a government college was established at Kolakkanatham in Perambalur district,” she added.