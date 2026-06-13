Sanitary workers of Social Justice hostels demand pay hike

KALLAKURICHI: Despite rendering nearly 15 years of continuous service, over 650 sanitation workers appointed to government social justice hostels, formerly known as Adi-Dravidar and Tribal welfare hostels, in 2012 for a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 2,000 have not been brought under the regular pay scale system. Stating this in a petition, M Subramanian, a sanitation worker employed at a hostel in Senthanadu at Ulundurpet taluk, has appealed to the Social Justice Minister Vanniyarasu to grant time-scale pay and job permanency to sanitation workers serving in government hostels. “We get paid Rs 250 per day even after 15 years of work. The government promises a minimum wage of Rs 700 for any work, but we are paid way less than that,” said Subramanian.

K Gandhi, secretary of the Vidivu Sanitary Workers Association, which works for the rights of sanitary workers social justice hostels, said to TNIE, “651 workers who joined service in 2012 earn roughly above Rs 6,000 - Rs 7,000 while 450 others (who joined after 2017) earn less than Rs 3,000 monthly salary. We have petitioned the previous governments but it was of no use. We request a revision of the pay and permanency of our posts.”