Severe action against corrupt officials in six months, says TVK political advisor

CHENNAI: TVK political advisor Jhon Arokiyasamy on Thursday said that officials entrenched in corrupt practices under the DMK and AIADMK regimes cannot be changed overnight, but assured that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would take strict action against officials involved in bribery and corruption within six months. He also hinted at broader administrative changes to follow.

Responding to concerns raised by TVK MLAs and district secretaries at a consultation meeting held at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters on Thursday evening, Arokiyasamy said that top-level officials had already been replaced and the CM had initiated administrative reforms.

The indifference of lower-rung government officials to requests from party functionaries and the general public emerged as a key grievance in the meeting. In response, Arokiyasamy told the ministers and MLAs that this is a transitional phase and everything would fall in place in six months.

According to sources close to Arokiasamy, several attempts have been made to approach ministers with money. “However, nobody will touch even a rupee. That’s how the `1,200 crore that was earlier flowing into individual kitties are now going into the state exchequer in the Tasmac department alone. The `10 charged extra per bottle will also be controlled,” Jhon is learnt to have told TVK functionaries.