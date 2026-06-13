Tamil Nadu doctors grapple with shortage of key cancer drugs

CHENNAI: Doctors in government and private hospitals alike are struggling to treat cancer patients amid a shortage of key platinum-based cancer drugs like carboplatin and cisplatin over the past few weeks.

While private hospital doctors told TNIE they are using existing stock judiciously or switching to alternative medications wherever possible, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) said the government has about a month’s worth of stock of both drugs..

Platinum drugs are a class of chemotherapy medicines containing platinum in which the element is used to target and kill cancer cells.

Drug manufacturers decreased production of the medicines after a spike in price of raw materials due, in part, to the West Asia conflict, resulting in a shortage.

“Carboplatin is currently unavailable. So we are switching over to cisplatin after explaining (the reason behind) the move to patients. For some patients, including the elderly, we, however, cannot use cisplatin because of its side effects.

For patients with hearing problems, neuropathy and diabetes, the drug will aggravate their condition,” explained Dr D Satheesh Kumar, consultant medical oncologist at VS Hospital in Chennai.

Stressing that platinum-based drugs are more effective than alternatives relied on during the crunch, he described them as “gold standard” drugs effective in treating solid tumours, including testicular and lung cancers.