Tamil Nadu farmers distressed as fertilizer and pesticide prices surge

COIMBATORE: The prices of essential chemical fertilizers and pesticides have been steadily rising over the past few weeks, pushing already struggling farmers into deeper crisis.

Key fertilizers have seen sharp hikes from end of May to June, in which, a bag of Potash has jumped from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200, Super Phosphate from Rs 600 to Rs 800, complex fertilizers like Factomfos from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, and Ammonium Sulphate from Rs 950 to Rs 1,400.

The rising prices has caused widespread concern as the state approaches critical planting seasons, including the Aadi Pattam and the Kuruvai season in the fertile delta districts.

"Until a few years ago, the union government maintained a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for all fertilizers and absorbed international price fluctuations through generous subsidies to manufacturers. This shielded farmers from direct impact. However, the system has now been diluted. Only urea and DAP continue to enjoy full price control and heavy subsidy, while other fertilizers receive only a fixed subsidy amount. As a result, any rise in global prices is passed directly on to farmers," said K Balakrishnan, secretary of agri wing of Kausika Neerkarangal.

"With farming seasons approaching, the continued price spiral threatens to push many small and marginal farmers into deeper debt. Swift policy intervention from both central and state governments, coupled with support for sustainable practices, is needed to protect farmers," he said.

Experts and farmer representatives are urging the centre to restore the earlier mechanism by substantially increasing subsidies to fertilizer companies to maintain stable prices for cultivators.