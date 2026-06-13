Tamil Nadu farmers distressed as fertilizer and pesticide prices surge

COIMBATORE: The prices of essential chemical fertilizers and pesticides have been steadily rising over the past few weeks, pushing already struggling farmers into deeper crisis.
Key fertilizers have seen sharp hikes from end of May to June, in which, a bag of Potash has jumped from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200, Super Phosphate from Rs 600 to Rs 800, complex fertilizers like Factomfos from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, and Ammonium Sulphate from Rs 950 to Rs 1,400.
The rising prices has caused widespread concern as the state approaches critical planting seasons, including the Aadi Pattam and the Kuruvai season in the fertile delta districts.
"Until a few years ago, the union government maintained a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for all fertilizers and absorbed international price fluctuations through generous subsidies to manufacturers. This shielded farmers from direct impact. However, the system has now been diluted. Only urea and DAP continue to enjoy full price control and heavy subsidy, while other fertilizers receive only a fixed subsidy amount. As a result, any rise in global prices is passed directly on to farmers," said K Balakrishnan, secretary of agri wing of Kausika Neerkarangal.
"With farming seasons approaching, the continued price spiral threatens to push many small and marginal farmers into deeper debt. Swift policy intervention from both central and state governments, coupled with support for sustainable practices, is needed to protect farmers," he said.
Experts and farmer representatives are urging the centre to restore the earlier mechanism by substantially increasing subsidies to fertilizer companies to maintain stable prices for cultivators.
Simultaneously, the state government has been called upon not to treat the issue as solely a central subject. It should raise Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for agricultural produce and actively promote reduced use of chemical fertilizers.
According to farmers associations, farmers should be trained to prepare and use natural on-farm inputs through cost-effective organic methods. They also demanded that the distribution of ineffective 'organic' products under various schemes be stopped immediately. Instead, officials from the Department of Agriculture should be trained by premier institutions like ICAR and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to effectively disseminate proven low-chemical, high-yield techniques directly at the farm level, they added.
When contacted, agriculture department officials acknowledged the issue, attributing it to the prevailing international situation. "The government is already providing substantial subsidies on certain fertilizers. While direct intervention to control prices is challenging, we have launched awareness campaigns under the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' from June 1 across villages to encourage farmers to shift towards organic alternatives and reduce dependence on chemical inputs," an official said.