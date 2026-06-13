Tasmac to launch bottle deposit machines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is planning to introduce bottle deposit machines at its retail outlets across the state to collect empty liquor bottles. As a pilot project, the corporation is likely to install the machines in selected outlets in Chennai within the next few days.
The move is aimed at streamlining the collection and recycling of used bottles and strengthening of existing buy-back system that faced stiff opposition from the Tasmac staff.
At present, empty bottles are collected manually under the bottle buy-back system, which was introduced following directions from the Madras High Court. Consumers returning empty bottles at Tasmac outlets receive a refund of Rs 10 per bottle in cash.
"Though the HC directed Tasmac to implement the bottle buy-back system, its effective rollout across the state has not been possible due to manpower shortage. Employees are also reluctant to handle the collection of empty bottles. Therefore, the corporation has decided to introduce these bottle deposit machines," a senior official told TNIE.
The official added that similar bottle deposit machines are already in use in Delhi and Goa. Sources said Tasmac has already procured a few such machines, which are ready for installation. The process is expected to reduce manual handling and improve monitoring of return of bottles.
Each machine can store up to 3,000 empty liquor bottles. Once the storage capacity reaches 80%, the system will generate an alert, following which the machine will be replaced or emptied. All required safety features have been incorporated into the machines, ensuring the bottles are collected without any damage, the official said.
Further, under the proposed bottle deposit system, refunds are likely to be processed only digitally. Users can scan a UPI QR code to receive refund of Rs 10 collected as deposit during the bottle's purchase. This may pose a challenge for consumers who do not have bank accounts or access to digital payment platforms in getting the refund.
Responding to the concern, a senior official said that these issues would be addressed during the pilot project. "The deposit system is being introduced on a trial basis. Based on feedback and performance reports, we will identify and resolve all issues, including those related to refund payments," the official added.
Based on the outcome of the pilot, Tasmac may expand it to other parts of the state.
How to use the bottle deposit machine?
Step 1: Scan the UPI QR code or enter your mobile number on the screen
Step 2: Scan the QR code on the bottle and place the bottle in the collection slot
Step 3: Click “Finish and Claim” on the screen to receive the refund