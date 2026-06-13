Tasmac to launch bottle deposit machines

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is planning to introduce bottle deposit machines at its retail outlets across the state to collect empty liquor bottles. As a pilot project, the corporation is likely to install the machines in selected outlets in Chennai within the next few days.

The move is aimed at streamlining the collection and recycling of used bottles and strengthening of existing buy-back system that faced stiff opposition from the Tasmac staff.

At present, empty bottles are collected manually under the bottle buy-back system, which was introduced following directions from the Madras High Court. Consumers returning empty bottles at Tasmac outlets receive a refund of Rs 10 per bottle in cash.

"Though the HC directed Tasmac to implement the bottle buy-back system, its effective rollout across the state has not been possible due to manpower shortage. Employees are also reluctant to handle the collection of empty bottles. Therefore, the corporation has decided to introduce these bottle deposit machines," a senior official told TNIE.

The official added that similar bottle deposit machines are already in use in Delhi and Goa. Sources said Tasmac has already procured a few such machines, which are ready for installation. The process is expected to reduce manual handling and improve monitoring of return of bottles.