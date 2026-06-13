Tiruchy: Months after opening, Woraiyur market non-functional due to delay in infra work

TIRUCHY: The new vegetable market complex in Woraiyur which was inaugurated on February 16 remains non-functional owing to several pending works, forcing vendors to operate along the roadside causing traffic congestion.

Located on Hospital Road in Ward 9, the market was built by the Tiruchy Corporation at Rs 4.4 crore through the Corporation General Fund and the Capital Grant Fund 2025-26. A new building was planned after the old asbestos-roof structure got severely dilapidated and turned unsafe. Consequently, the corporation demolished the old facility and began the construction of a modern market complex.

The facility comprises 76 stalls for vegetable and fruit vendors and nine stalls for meat vendors, with each shop measuring around 120 sq ft. The project was expected to provide a hygienic and organised trading space while easing traffic in the locality.

However, flooring work and a few other infrastructure-related tasks at the market are yet to be completed, and vendors continue to conduct business on the roadside. This has led to frequent traffic bottlenecks on Hospital Road, particularly during rush hours. Motorists and pedestrians face difficulties navigating the stretch, while illegal parking and encroachments have also aggravated the situation.