Udhaya: CM Vijay taking credit for DMK govt’s achievements

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of taking credit for the DMK government’s achievements at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the former deputy CM accused that Vijay, who had “set a false narrative” during the election campaign that TN was drowning in debt, had now read out a long list of the state’s achievements at the NITI Aayog meeting, including TN being the second largest economy in the country, accounting for 42% of working women in India.

“Were these the achievements of his one-month ‘sofa-model’ regime, or the achievements of five years of Dravidian-model governance,” he asked.

He further criticised the CM for ‘remaining silent’ on the Mekedatu issue, raising it neither at the NITI Aayog meeting nor with his new ally in power in Karnataka.