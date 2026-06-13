'Pasting stickers on DMK's achievements': Udhayanidhi slams CM Vijay over claims at NITI Aayog meet

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of using the NITI Aayog meeting to take credit for the achievements of the previous DMK's 'Dravidian model' government by presenting them as part of his government’s record.

The DMK leader questioned whether key milestones such as women’s workforce participation reaching 42 per cent and Tamil Nadu emerging as India’s second-largest economy were achieved during the current government, which he said had been in office for only a month, or during the earlier five-year Dravidian model regime.

Referring to Vijay’s election campaign remarks, Udhayanidhi noted that the TVK founder had earlier claimed Tamil Nadu was in a “deep debt trap”, but later, at the 11th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 11, he highlighted the state’s achievements.

According to him, the Chief Minister spoke at the meeting about Tamil Nadu’s position as the country’s second-largest economy, the high share of women in the workforce, and progress in women’s education, safety, healthcare, and self-help groups.

"The Chief Minister spoke about how Tamil Nadu stands as the second largest economy in India, and that 42 per cent of all working women in India are from Tamil Nadu, and highlighted progress in women's education, safety, healthcare, and the growth of women's Self-Help Groups. The Chief Minister must clarify whether all of these were achieved during his one-month-old Sofa Model governance, or were they achieved during the 5-year Dravidian Model governance?" he asked in a post on 'X'.

Udhayanidhi also pointed out what he called contradictions in Vijay’s stand on NEET, alleging that while he had earlier questioned the relevance of the exam during the election campaign, he later advocated for admissions based on Class 12 marks at the NITI Aayog meeting.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Vijay asked "if NEET alone mattered in the world", but at the meeting he strongly advocated for medical admissions based on Class 12 marks, thus contradicting his own past statement," Udhayanidhi said.

He further criticised the Chief Minister for remaining silent on the Mekedatu dam issue during the meeting and in discussions with alliance partner Congress in Karnataka.

"Despite traveling all the way to Delhi, he maintained silence on the Mekedatu dam issue at the Niti Aayog meeting and also with his new alliance partner the Congress governing Karnataka," the DMK youth wing secretary alleged.

Udhayanidhi concluded that the government had “pasted its own sticker” over the achievements of the previous administration, adding that the so-called victory achieved through misinformation would not last and asserting that the truth would prevail.

"In short, at the Niti Aayog meeting, this #SofaModel government has completely pasted its own sticker over the achievements of our Kazhagam government. CM Sir, this fake victory you have attained by hurling lies and slander to deceive the people will not last long. Truth will surely triumph," Udhayanidhi said.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister had presented Tamil Nadu’s development vision, highlighting past progress and outlining future goals. He also raised key demands, including exemption from NEET for the state and release of Rs 3,284 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)