‘Why no action on 21 officials named in Sterlite firing report?’: Henri Tiphagne

MADURAI: Advocate and human rights activist Henri Tiphagne has charged the TVK government with failing to take action against the 21 officials named in Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report on police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters.

After appearing in a case related to the firing, Tiphagne said CM Vijay did not respond to his appeal to drop action against the 101 anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi.

“While not even a single one of the officials has faced action so far, 101 innocent protestors have been chargesheeted by the CBI. It is shameful to note that one of the 21 officials, then DIG of Tirunelveli Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, has now been posted as the commissioner of Madurai City Police,” he added.

Tiphagne added that the chief judicial magistrate has dispensed with the personal appearance of 95 protesters who appeared on Friday. Further, he said the court had agreed to hear the case in parallel with a case registered by the CBI based on the complaint lodged by former Thoothukudi CPM district secretary, seeking action against police officials.