Aavin denies cut in ‘Green Magic’ supply, opposition says ground reality shows otherwise

CHENNAI: Aavin on Saturday denied discontinuing the ‘Green Magic’ milk variant and stated that the distribution was continuing as usual. A government release stated that all Aavin milk varieties, including Green Magic, were being distributed normally and that no variety had been discontinued or subjected to any substantial cut in supply. “Milk continues to be supplied to meet consumer demand, and members of the public are requested not to be misled by such incorrect reports,” it said. Aavin reiterated that Green Magic would continue to be available and distributed without interruption.

The statement attracted a sharp response from ‘We The Leaders’ founder K Annamalai, on social media, questioning who the government is trying to decieve “when the reality is otherwise?”

He recalled that the DMK government in 2023 had decided to stop Green Magic, but it was stopped due to strong resistance from opposition parties. On Aavin’s claim, he questioned the reason behind the drastic drop in availability of Green Magic milk at sales points.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government and Aavin to ensure adequate supply of Green Magic milk. He said Aavin’s green milk daily sale in Chennai had reportedly come down from about 7.5 lakh litres to 3.5 lakh litres.