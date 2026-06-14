Activists urge TN govt not to give nod for hydrocarbon drilling

MAYILADUTHURAI: The proposed offshore hydrocarbon drilling project by the Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) off the Parangipettai coast in Cuddalore district has drawn opposition from environmental activists, who warned that the project could severely affect the marine ecosystem and fishing livelihoods in the region, and called upon the state government to reject the project.

The project, proposed in the PY-1 field of the Cauvery Basin, involves drilling four additional development wells and linking them to an existing unmanned offshore platform and subsea pipeline to offset declining production without increasing approved output levels. The proposed wells fall under Coastal Regulation Zone-IV (A) limits, and the project is estimated to cost Rs 425 crore. Sources said that the HOEC has sought Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority for the proposed project.

At a press meet in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday, Anti-Methane Project Federation coordinator Prof T Jayaraman urged the Tamil Nadu government not to grant permission for the project.