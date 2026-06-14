Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits AIADMK

CHENNAI: Actor Gautami Tadimalla, deputy propaganda secretary of the AIADMK, quit the party on Sunday, citing the present political circumstances.

"With effect from June 14, and taking into consideration the prevailing political circumstances, I hereby, with a heavy heart, relieve myself of my position as a primary member of the AIADMK and from the post of deputy propaganda secretary, so that I may devote myself more effectively to social service," Tadimalla said in his letter to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Gautami Tadimalla quit the BJP in October 2023 and joined the AIADMK on February 14, 2024.

She sought a party ticket to contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the Rajapalayam constituency, but she was not given an opportunity.

Gautami Tadimalla’s quitting the AIADMK comes at a time when scores of party functionaries are moving towards the ruling TVK.